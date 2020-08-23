Accessibility Links

Everything you ever wanted to know about the Aztecs, but were afraid to ask 

Caroline Dodds Pennock responds to listener queries and popular search enquiries about the Mesoamerican civilisation

Pectoral ornament in the form of a double headed serpent, Aztec/ Mixtec, c 1400/1521 (Photo by Getty Images)

In the latest of our series tackling the big questions on major historical topics, historian Caroline Dodds Pennock responds to listener queries and popular search enquiries about the Mesoamerican civilisation, including a discussion of the practice of human sacrifice.

