Accessibility Links

The official website for BBC History Magazine, BBC History Revealed and BBC World Histories Magazine

  1. Home
  2. Period
  3. Medieval
  4. Everything you ever wanted to know about the Hundred Years’ War, but were afraid to ask 

Everything you ever wanted to know about the Hundred Years’ War, but were afraid to ask 

Anne Curry responds to listener queries and popular search enquiries about the medieval clashes between English and French forces for control of the throne of France

Isabella of France welcomed by her brother Charles IV to Paris. (Photo by Getty Images)

In the latest of our series tackling the big questions on major historical topics, historian Anne Curry responds to listener queries and popular search enquiries about the medieval clashes between English and French forces for control of the throne of France.

Advertisement

How to download the History Extra podcast

Download as MP3

spotify-podcast-badge-blk-grn-330x80

Advertisement

US_UK_Apple_Podcasts_Listen_Badge_RGB-ba30c1b-2

Tags

More on: United Kingdom

Isabella of France welcomed by her brother Charles IV to Paris. (Photo by Getty Images)
Learn more about this subject

You may like

podcast-logo-2013-250x175_70-337f696
Medieval

The Peasants’ Revolt

A visitor looks at the Bayeux tapestry in Bayeux, western France. (Photo by LOIC VENANCE/AFP via Getty Images)
Norman

Everything you ever wanted to know about the Normans, but were afraid to ask

The princes in the Tower
Medieval

Did Richard III murder the princes in the Tower? You debate

Clash between the English Temeraire and the French Redoutable ships during the Battle of Trafalgar, October 21, 1805. (Photo by DeAgostini/Getty Images)
Georgian

9 podcasts about war and military history to listen to right now