Exclusive podcast: Janina Ramirez on extraordinary medieval women

In this lecture recorded at BBC History Magazine's 2019 History Weekends, art historian and broadcaster Janina Ramirez examines the lives of remarkable medieval women – from warriors to merchants

Historian Janina Ramirez

In this lecture recorded at BBC History Magazine’s 2019 History Weekends – and available exclusively on HistoryExtra.com – art historian and broadcaster Janina Ramirez examines the lives of medieval women who were warriors, rulers, writers, mothers and merchants, bringing to life some extraordinary women who have been largely written out of history.

Listen to more podcasts exclusive to HistoryExtra.com

United Kingdom

Historian Nicola Tallis
