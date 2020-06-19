Accessibility Links

  1. Home
  2. Period
  3. Medieval
  4. Exclusive podcast: Lauren Johnson on the life and death of Henry VI

Exclusive podcast: Lauren Johnson on the life and death of Henry VI

In this lecture recorded at BBC History Magazine’s 2019 History Weekends, historian Lauren Johnson reappraises this often-overlooked monarch

Historian Lauren Johnson

In this lecture recorded at BBC History Magazine’s 2019 History Weekends – and available exclusively on HistoryExtra.com – historian Lauren Johnson reappraises the often-overlooked Henry VI, who inherited the thrones of England and France before his first birthday, and lost both during a reign beset by mental illness and civil war.

A portrait of Russian empress Catherine the Great
