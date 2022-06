Although medieval Europe was firmly Christian, pagan deities still loomed large in the popular imagination. Rhiannon Davies spoke to Ronald Hutton about four of these divine figures: the powerful and protective Mother Earth; the glamorous fairy queen; a night-roaming supernatural lady; and a Gaelic giantess.

Ronald Hutton is the author of Queens of the Wild: Pagan Goddesses in Christian Europe: An Investigation (Yale University Press, 2022)