Catherine Hanley chronicles the greatest conflicts and alliances between England and France from 1100-1300, through the stories of the men, women and children involved. She explains to Emily Briffett how, in a time of personal monarchy, unexpected events, familial ties and personalities forged the fate of the two intertwined kingdoms.

Catherine Hanley is the author of Two Houses, Two Kingdoms: A History of France and England, 1100–1300 (Yale University Press, 2022)