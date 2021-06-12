All products were chosen independently by our editorial team. This article contains affiliate links and we may receive a commission for purchases made. Please read our affiliates FAQ page to find out more.
What can we learn from past catastrophes?
From the eruption of Vesuvius to Chernobyl and Covid-19, Niall Ferguson charts how disasters have changed the course of history
Published:
From the eruption of Vesuvius to Chernobyl and Covid-19, disasters have changed the course of history. Historian Niall Ferguson discusses his new book Doom: The Politics of Catastrophe, which asks what we can learn from historical catastrophes to help us tackle future crises.
Niall Ferguson is the author of Doom: The Politics of Catastrophe (Allen Lane, 2021)