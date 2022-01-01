History Extra logo
  4. History’s greatest mysteries: what caused the medieval ‘dancing plague’?

History’s greatest mysteries: what caused the medieval ‘dancing plague’?

In the final episode of this series of History’s Greatest Mysteries, medieval historian Helen Carr describes the events of the ‘dancing plagues’

Published:

On several occasions from the 14th to 16th centuries, hundreds of people in central Europe began moving their bodies in a strange uncontrollable fashion – often for days on end. What was behind this unusual behaviour? In the final episode of this series of History’s Greatest Mysteries, medieval historian Helen Carr describes the events of the ‘dancing plagues’ and considers the various explanations that have been put forward so far.

Authors

Helen Carr 2021

Helen Carr

Historian and author

Helen Carr is an historian, writer, TV and podcast producer, specialising in medieval history and public history.

