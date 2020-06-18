Henry III: inside the mind of a medieval king
David Carpenter, author of a major new biography of Henry III, explains how we know more about his inner mind than any other English king of the period
Historian David Carpenter, author of a major new biography of the 13th-century monarch Henry III, explains how we know more about his inner mind than any other English king of the period. He describes how Henry’s reign witnessed civil war, the ongoing fallout from Magna Carta, and amazing building projects.
