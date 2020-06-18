Accessibility Links

The official website for BBC History Magazine, BBC History Revealed and BBC World Histories Magazine

  1. Home
  2. Period
  3. Medieval
  4. Henry III: inside the mind of a medieval king

Henry III: inside the mind of a medieval king

David Carpenter, author of a major new biography of Henry III, explains how we know more about his inner mind than any other English king of the period

Podcast David Carpenter Web large

Historian David Carpenter, author of a major new biography of the 13th-century monarch Henry III, explains how we know more about his inner mind than any other English king of the period. He describes how Henry’s reign witnessed civil war, the ongoing fallout from Magna Carta, and amazing building projects.

Advertisement

How to download the History Extra podcast

Download as MP3

spotify-podcast-badge-blk-grn-330x80

Advertisement

US_UK_Apple_Podcasts_Listen_Badge_RGB-ba30c1b-2

Tags

More on: United Kingdom

Podcast David Carpenter Web large
Learn more about this subject

You may like

Catherine Hanley tells the story of Empress Matilda, whose battle for the English throne became known as ‘the anarchy’. (Photo by Jeni Nott for BBC History Magazine)
Medieval

Medieval warrior queen

The Dance of Death
Medieval

The Black Death and social change

Clash between the English Temeraire and the French Redoutable ships during the Battle of Trafalgar, October 21, 1805. (Photo by DeAgostini/Getty Images)
Georgian

9 podcasts about war and military history to listen to right now

Crucifixion scene, enamel plaque, c1503. (Image by Getty Images)
Medieval

Saturday lecture: Medieval faith and religion