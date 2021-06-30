“His flesh had rotted, and his bed was full of worms”: 5 of history’s most eccentric hermits

One example is a monk named Simeon. While he lived in the monastery of Teleda, Syria, in c411 AD, he sparked many complaints. Simeon smelled so bad that no one could bear to stand near him. Further investigation revealed that he had bound a rope around himself beneath his tunic, yanking it so tightly that his flesh had rotted, and his bed was full of worms.

Just what does it take to make a hermit? According to the Cambridge Dictionary, it’s “a person who lives alone and apart from the rest of society, especially for religious reasons”. But in reality, these characters can be far more complex. For more than 1,500 years holy, eccentric or billionaire recluses have been figures of fascination – but also of paradox.

At this stage, however, Simeon Stylites had barely begun on his unusual career. By the time that he died in AD 459, he claimed to have spent 47 years living on top of a pillar. Even allowing for some boasting, he seems to have spent at least 28 years up there. To be precise, there had been various pillars, of increasingly great height – the last being 60 feet tall. Measuring 3.5 feet in diameter, his final pillar supported a good-sized platform of around 43 square feet at its summit, and it initially had a canopy of palm branches to keep off sun and rain. Isabel Colegate (who details all this in her wonderful book on hermits, A Pelican in the Wilderness) adds that Simeon also had use of a lavatory, with an earthenware pipe running down to the ground.

If to many of us, “hermit” means solitude, Simeon appears paradoxical. He might nowadays be dismissed as a pathological attention-seeker. His excesses of asceticism and self-loathing drew crowds from all over Europe and the Middle East to marvel at him. Simeon tirelessly shouted sermons at watching crowds, and one observer saw him make 1,244 genuflections (bending one knee as a sign of respect) before they lost count. In our times, Simeon would doubtless have signed a lucrative contract for a special edition of I’m a Celebrity, Get Me Down From Here.

Hermits for hire

In the 1740s Charles Hamilton (son of the sixth Earl of Abercorn) began creating a landscape garden at Painshill, near Cobham in Surrey. Along with a grotto and a Roman ruin, Painshill had a rustic two- room hermitage, “composed of logs and roots”. All that was needed now was a live-in hermit. What could better satisfy the 18th-century vogue for picturesque history? And so Hamilton advertised for applicants, stressing that the hermit must “continue in the Hermitage [for] seven years, where he would be provided with a Bible, optical glasses, a mat for his feet, a hassock for his pillow, an hour-glass for his time-piece, water for his beverage and food from the house”.

The hermit would have to wear “a camlet robe, never… cut his beard or nails, stray beyond the limits of Mr Hamilton’s grounds, or exchange one word with the servant”. Isabel Colegate explains that he would be paid 700 guineas if he lasted for seven years, but he would receive nothing if he broke the rules or left early. In fact, the hermit who was hired only “lasted three weeks before he was spotted creeping out of the grounds to go down to the local pub”.

Another version of the story puts the reward at £3,000. And the place was hardly gloomy. The gardening expert Thomas Whately stated in 1770 that, from the front room, the hermit could look out over “the gardens and the country” around the river Mole, “which is rich with every appearance of inhabitants and cultivation”.

Perhaps our paid hermit was driven to drink by the inauthenticity of the whole set-up. If so, he might have been much happier when the estate fell into ruins after 1948 – until a programme of restoration began in the 1980s.

Love and squalor