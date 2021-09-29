All products were chosen independently by our editorial team. This article contains affiliate links and we may receive a commission for purchases made. Please read our affiliates FAQ page to find out more.
John of Gaunt: prince without a throne
Historian, author and podcaster Helen Carr charts the eventful life of the 14th-century prince John of Gaunt
John of Gaunt rose to become one of the most powerful figures of his age, yet was ultimately unable to secure a crown for himself. Historian, author and podcaster Helen Carr charts the eventful life of the 14th-century prince.
Helen Carr is the author of The Red Prince: The Life of John of Gaunt, the Duke of Lancaster (Oneworld, 2021)