What can one woman reveal about Jewish life in medieval England?
Miri Rubin, Dean Irwin and Toni Griffiths examine what the extraordinary life story of Licoricia of Winchester can reveal about the experiences of Jews in medieval England
What can the life of one woman reveal about the experience of Jews in medieval England? Following the unveiling of a statue of Licoricia of Winchester earlier this year, Professor Miri Rubin, Dr Dean Irwin and Dr Toni Griffiths piece together the story of this powerful Jewish businesswoman who was at the heart of medieval England’s financial affairs. Speaking to Emily Briffett, they reveal what Licoricia’s extraordinary story can tell us about religious coexistence in the Middle Ages.
Authors
Emily is HistoryExtra’s podcast editorial assistant. Before joining the BBC History team in 2021, Emily graduated with an MA in Public History from Royal Holloway, University of London
