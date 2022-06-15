History Extra logo
Lost languages & travelling communities: unexpected medieval histories

Dr Kristina Richardson discusses her research into little-studied travelling communities of the medieval Middle East, uncovering lost languages and early printing methods

Published: June 15, 2022 at 1:56 pm

As part of our series of conversations with winners of the 2022 Dan David Prize, Dr Kristina Richardson tells Helen Carr about her research into little-studied travelling communities of the medieval Middle East – and what this can tell us about the lives of marginalised groups at the time. She discusses uncovering lost languages, and reveals how one itinerant medieval Middle Eastern community was highly advanced in printing on paper long before it was adopted in Europe.

Helen CarrHistorian and author

Helen Carr is an historian, writer, TV and podcast producer, specialising in medieval history and public history.

