Lost languages & travelling communities: unexpected medieval histories

As part of our series of conversations with winners of the 2022 Dan David Prize, Dr Kristina Richardson tells Helen Carr about her research into little-studied travelling communities of the medieval Middle East – and what this can tell us about the lives of marginalised groups at the time. She discusses uncovering lost languages, and reveals how one itinerant medieval Middle Eastern community was highly advanced in printing on paper long before it was adopted in Europe.

Advertisement

The Dan David Prize is the world's largest history prize, which recognizes outstanding historical scholarship. Find out more at dandavidprize.org or browse episodes featuring other winners