History Extra logo
The official website for BBC History Magazine and BBC History Revealed
  1. Home
  2. Period
  3. Medieval
  4. Margery Kempe: medieval mystic

Margery Kempe: medieval mystic

Anthony Bale recounts the sensational story of Margery Kempe, a medieval mystic whose autobiography offers a glimpse into 15th-century life

Margery Kempe HistoryExtra podcast

Published:

Anthony Bale discusses the sensational life of medieval mystic Margery Kempe, charting a story of unusual visions, spiritual revelations, turbulent emotions and religious controversies. Speaking with Emily Briffett, he explores how her autobiography, The Book of Margery Kempe, has enriched our understanding of the early 15th century.

Advertisement

Anthony Bale is the author of Margery Kempe: A Mixed Life (Reaktion Books, 2021)

How to download the HistoryExtra podcast

Advertisement

Download as MP3

Authors

EKB Profile Picture 2

Emily Briffett

Podcast editorial assistant

Tags

More on: Literature

Margery Kempe HistoryExtra podcast
Learn more about this subject
Subs Jan 2022-Feb Sidebar

Sav 50% when you subscribe to your favourite history magazine today

SUBSCRIBE NOW