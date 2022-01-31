Margery Kempe: medieval mystic

Anthony Bale discusses the sensational life of medieval mystic Margery Kempe, charting a story of unusual visions, spiritual revelations, turbulent emotions and religious controversies. Speaking with Emily Briffett, he explores how her autobiography, The Book of Margery Kempe, has enriched our understanding of the early 15th century.

Anthony Bale is the author of Margery Kempe: A Mixed Life (Reaktion Books, 2021)

