Medieval childhood: everything you wanted to know

Emily Joan Ward answers your questions about growing up in the Middle Ages

Published: May 1, 2022 at 11:24 am

What was it like to grow up in the Middle Ages? In our latest Everything you wanted to know episode, Dr Emily Joan Ward answers your questions about medieval childhood. Speaking to Dave Musgrove, she discusses topics including education, how children were put to work, and what they did for fun.

