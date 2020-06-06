Saturday lecture: Medieval disease and medicine
Elma Brenner explores some of the diseases that afflicted people in the Middle Ages, and the steps they took to heal the sick and avoid becoming ill in the first place
In the third of five talks from our virtual Medieval Life and Death Day event, historian Elma Brenner explores some of the diseases that afflicted people in the Middle Ages, and the steps they took to heal the sick and avoid becoming ill in the first place.
You can also watch all five talks from the festival.
Watch now: