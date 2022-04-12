Medieval emotions: were they like our own?
Elizabeth Boyle explores what early medieval literature can tell us about the lives and emotions of people in the middle ages
Published: April 12, 2022 at 11:48 am
Speaking to Dave Musgrove, medieval historian Elizabeth Boyle reflects on life throughout the Covid lockdowns, using early Irish literature to explore how similar the emotions of people in the middle ages were to our own.
Elizabeth Boyle is the author of Fierce Appetites: Loving, Losing and Living to Excess in my Present and in the Writings of the Past (Sandycove, 2022)
