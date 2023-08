Why did Christianity become so deeply embedded across western Europe in the centuries after the end of the Roman empire? To what extent did the old gods of Rome survive? And how did the concept of being Christian change over the course of the Middle Ages? Professor Mark Pegg of Washington University in St Louis considers these questions, in conversation with David Musgrove.

Mark Pegg is the author of Beatrice’s Last Smile: A New History of the Middle Ages (OUP, 2023)