Medieval excommunication: eternal damnation or no big deal?
Felicity Hill explores what it meant to be excommunicated in Christian-dominated medieval Europe
Published: November 7, 2022 at 2:19 pm
In Christian-dominated medieval Europe, what did it mean to be excommunicated? How much of an earth-shattering punishment was it, and what can excommunications tell us about the attitudes of people in the Middle Ages? In today’s episode, Dr Felicity Hill of the University of St Andrews explains all to David Musgrove.
Dr David Musgrove
