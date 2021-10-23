History Extra logo
The official website for BBC History Magazine and BBC History Revealed
  1. Home
  2. Period
  3. Medieval
  4. Medieval ghost stories
All products were chosen independently by our editorial team. This article contains affiliate links and we may receive a commission for purchases made. Please read our affiliates FAQ page to find out more.

Medieval ghost stories

Dan Jones shares a ghost story from the Middle Ages and explains what it might tell us about medieval attitudes to the afterlife

Dan Jones shares a ghost story from the Middle Ages and explains what it might tell us about medieval attitudes to the afterlife

Published:

Historian Dan Jones’s new book, The Tale of the Tailor and the Three Dead Kings, reimagines a medieval ghost story for modern audiences. He explains to Dave Musgrove what it tells us about attitudes to the afterlife in the Middle Ages.

Advertisement

Dan Jones is the author of The Tale of the Tailor and the Three Dead Kings: A medieval ghost story (Head of Zeus, 2021).

How to download the HistoryExtra podcast

Advertisement

Download as MP3

Tags

More on: Weird and wonderful history

Dan Jones shares a ghost story from the Middle Ages and explains what it might tell us about medieval attitudes to the afterlife
Learn more about this subject
Subs Xmas 2021 sidebar

Subscribe to your favourite history magazine today and choose a book worth £25!

SUBSCRIBE NOW