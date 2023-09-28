I’m Dave, content director for HistoryExtra, and a big medieval history enthusiast. I’ve co-written a book about the Bayeux Tapestry and years ago did a doctorate in medieval drainage (which was more interesting than it sounds).

In the medieval newsletter, I wander around the Middle Ages, talking sometimes about the lives of the rich and famous – the kings and queens, nobles and bishops who you’ll have heard of – but also often exploring social history and the everyday experience of the less exalted too.

I pick up on the rich catalogue of medieval history articles, podcasts and videos that we have on the site, so if you’re already really into the Middle Ages or you're just trying to get your head round the period, hopefully I’ll point you in the right direction for some content that suits you.

Dr David MusgroveContent director, HistoryExtra.com

