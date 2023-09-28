I’m Dave, content director for HistoryExtra, and a big medieval history enthusiast. I’ve co-written a book about the Bayeux Tapestry and years ago did a doctorate in medieval drainage (which was more interesting than it sounds).

In the medieval newsletter, I wander around the Middle Ages, talking sometimes about the lives of the rich and famous – the kings and queens, nobles and bishops who you’ll have heard of – but also often exploring social history and the everyday experience of the less exalted too.