Medieval medicine

Elma Brenner examines the state of healthcare in the Middle Ages

Doctor treating a patient, from a 14th-century manuscript. (Photo by DeAgostini/Getty Images)

Elma Brenner of the Wellcome Library examines the state of healthcare in the Middle Ages and reveals some unusual remedies that were offered for people with injuries or diseases.

How to download the History Extra podcast

How to download the History Extra podcast

Download as MP3

History events: Medieval Life and Death

Get the lowdown on everyday life in the medieval era, with a day of talks from leading historians in 2020. You can catch the event in London or York, and both days will include five lectures, a buffet lunch and refreshments.

Find out more here

