Did medieval people have rotten teeth?
What was teeth health like in the Middle Ages? Speaking on the HistoryExtra podcast, Christopher Dyer reveals why medieval peasants probably had better dental hygiene than their more modern descendants...
Published: July 23, 2023 at 2:28 pm
Christopher Charles Dyer CBE FBA is Leverhulme Emeritus Professor of Regional and Local History and director of the Centre for English Local History at the University of Leicester, England
