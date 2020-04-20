Medieval magic at work: 7 spells and charms our ancestors used

5 Summon demons

A 15th-century German magic book advised readers to go outside town on a Thursday or Saturday, draw a circle with a sword, inscribe it with characters, and recite a series of names (possibly of demons) 12 times, beginning “Oymelor, Demefin, Lamair, Masair…” Finally, ask the demons to come to you.

6 Strike down an enemy

Joanna Bene was brought before the church courts in London in 1490 because “she wished to measure the height of a man and make a wax candle of that height, and offer it in front of an image (in church). And as the candle is consumed, so will the man be consumed.”



7 Predict the future

Many people believed that, if they looked into a sword, or another shiny surface (like a bowl of water or fingernail) rubbed with oil, they would see an image of the future. This was thought to be even more effective if a virgin child looked for the images.