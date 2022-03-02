History Extra logo
Old English: a quick guide

Hana Videen explores the Old English language and reveals what it can tell us about daily life at the time it was spoken

Published:

The medieval language of Old English is full of linguistic gems. Speaking to David Musgrove, Dr Hana Videen opens up this treasure chest of words to reveal what the language can tell us about daily life at the time it was spoken

Hana Videen is the author of The Wordhord: Daily Life in Old English (Profile Books, 2021)

How to download the HistoryExtra podcast

Download as MP3

Musgrove

Dr David Musgrove

Content director, HistoryExtra.com

David Musgrove is content director of the HistoryExtra.com website and podcast, plus its sister print magazines BBC History Magazine and BBC History Revealed. He has a PhD in medieval landscape archaeology and is a fellow of the Royal Historical Society.

