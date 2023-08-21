The Pastons were a prominent aristocratic family from around 1380 to 1750, with stakes in the dynamic politicking of the Tudor and Stuart courts. But, what really makes this family stand out is the huge collection of letters and documents they left behind, sharing everyday details about their lives. Emily Briffett spoke to Dr Karen Smyth to uncover what the ‘Paston Letters’ can tell us about the wider social, cultural and political past.

