The Peasants’ Revolt: who were the rebels of 1381?

The Peasants’ Revolt of 1381 was a key moment in the reign of King Richard II. New research is revealing just how well-organised an operation it was

The Peasants' Revolt of 1381 was a key moment in the reign of King Richard II. New research is revealing just how well-organised an operation it was. (Image by Getty Images)

Published:

The Peasants’ Revolt of 1381 was a key moment in the troubled reign of King Richard II. New research is revealing how, far from being an ill-disciplined explosion of rage, it was actually organised with military precision. Professor Adrian Bell and Dr Helen Lacey tell us more.

The Peasants’ Revolt of 1381 was a key moment in the reign of King Richard II. New research is revealing just how well-organised an operation it was. (Image by Getty Images)
