All products were chosen independently by our editorial team. This article contains affiliate links and we may receive a commission for purchases made. Please read our affiliates FAQ page to find out more.
Plagues of our past
Humans throughout history have faced a scourge of infectious illnesses. Kyle Harper discusses how diseases have shaped our past
Published:
From when our ancestors first mastered fire to the rise of modern cities, humanity’s progress has been accompanied by a revolving door of parasites, bacteria and viruses, wreaking havoc on our health. Kyle Harper, author of Plagues Upon the Earth, discusses the sprawling history of infectious disease.
Kyle Harper is the author of Plagues Upon the Earth: Disease and the Course of Human History (Princeton, 2021)