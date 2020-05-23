Accessibility Links

  4. Saturday lecture: Medieval crime and violence

Saturday lecture: Medieval crime and violence

Hannah Skoda explores the nature and consequences of crime and violence in the middle ages

Two fighting Irishmen with axes, one hitting another in the head. Illustration after the Roy manuscript, 13th century (Photo by Getty Images)

In the first of five talks from our virtual Medieval Life and Death Day event – which took place in the week commencing 18 May 2020 – historian Hannah Skoda explores the nature and consequences of crime and violence in the Middle Ages

Deer hunt, 15th century, workshop of the Bedford Breviary. (Photo by Getty Images)
