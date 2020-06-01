Accessibility Links

The cosmopolitan Chaucer

Marion Turner explores the life of the 14th-century poet, arguing that we need to look beyond his status as the ‘father of English literature’

English author, poet and philosopher Geoffrey Chaucer, c 1343, Bodleian Library (Photo by Getty Images)

Marion Turner, author of a recent biography of Geoffrey Chaucer, explores the life of the 14th-century poet, arguing that we need to look beyond his status as the ‘father of English literature’ to discover his connections to European culture

How to download the History Extra podcast

English author, poet and philosopher Geoffrey Chaucer, c 1343, Bodleian Library (Photo by Getty Images)
