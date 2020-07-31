Accessibility Links

The official website for BBC History Magazine, BBC History Revealed and BBC World Histories Magazine

  1. Home
  2. Period
  3. Medieval
  4. The Princes in the Tower: history’s greatest mysteries

The Princes in the Tower: history’s greatest mysteries

Nathen Amin considers some of the possible explanations for the princes’ disappearance and whether Richard III was behind their murder

The princes in the Tower

In today’s episode we reveal the winner in our History’s Greatest Mystery poll: the fate of the princes in the Tower. Historian Nathen Amin considers some of the possible explanations for their disappearance in 1483 and whether Richard III was behind their murder.

Advertisement

How to download the History Extra podcast

Download as MP3

spotify-podcast-badge-blk-grn-330x80

Advertisement

US_UK_Apple_Podcasts_Listen_Badge_RGB-ba30c1b-2

Tags

More on: Richard III

A painting of the Princes in the Tower
Learn more about this subject

You may like

podcast-logo_v4_31-21a6c69
Medieval

The Library An adulterous scandal and a grisly end

podcast-logo_v4_31-21a6c69
First World War

The legend of King Arthur and fighter pilots

Portrait of King Henry VI, the subject of this episode of the History Extra podcast. (Photo by Bridgeman)
Medieval

Henry VI: terrible king

Catherine Hanley tells the story of Empress Matilda, whose battle for the English throne became known as ‘the anarchy’. (Photo by Jeni Nott for BBC History Magazine)
Medieval

Medieval warrior queen