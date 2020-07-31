The Princes in the Tower: history’s greatest mysteries
Nathen Amin considers some of the possible explanations for the princes’ disappearance and whether Richard III was behind their murder
In today’s episode we reveal the winner in our History’s Greatest Mystery poll: the fate of the princes in the Tower. Historian Nathen Amin considers some of the possible explanations for their disappearance in 1483 and whether Richard III was behind their murder.
