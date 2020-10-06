Episode 2: The timeline

When it comes to understanding what happened to the Princes in the Tower, getting to grips the timeline of their disappearance is crucial. In this episode we chart the events of 1483, as the boys were taken into their uncle Richard III’s custody before he declared them illegitimate and was crowned himself instead. What could this dramatic sequence of events tell us about the princes’ disappearance? Does it suggest a ruthless seizure of power by Richard, or could it be evidence of an alternate course of events?

