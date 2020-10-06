Accessibility Links

The official website for BBC History Magazine, BBC History Revealed and BBC World Histories Magazine

  1. Home
  2. Period
  3. Medieval
  4. Episode 2: The timeline

Episode 2: The timeline

Join us for the second episode of the Princes in the Tower, a medieval murder mystery…

Princes in the Tower Podcast Series

When it comes to understanding what happened to the Princes in the Tower, getting to grips the timeline of their disappearance is crucial. In this episode we chart the events of 1483, as the boys were taken into their uncle Richard III’s custody before he declared them illegitimate and was crowned himself instead. What could this dramatic sequence of events tell us about the princes’ disappearance? Does it suggest a ruthless seizure of power by Richard, or could it be evidence of an alternate course of events?

Advertisement

Tags

More on: Edward IV

Princes in the Tower Podcast Series
Learn more about this subject

You may like

Princes in the Tower Podcast Series
Medieval

Princes in the Tower Episode 3: The prime suspect

The ‘Princes in the Tower’: Edward V and his younger brother Richard, Duke of York, disappeared in mysterious circumstances following the death of their father, King Edward IV. (The Print Collector/Print Collector/Getty Images)
Victorian

6 notorious unsolved crimes from history

The princes in the Tower
Medieval

The Princes in the Tower: history’s greatest mysteries

A painting of the Princes in the Tower
Medieval

Did Richard III really kill the Princes in the Tower?