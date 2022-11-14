Queens in the Age of Chivalry
Bestselling historical author Alison Weir shares the dramatic stories of five 14th-century queen consorts – from Marguerite of France to Isabella of Valois
The 14th century was an era of high drama in England – from the toppling of two kings and the Hundred Years’ War to the Black Death and Peasants’ Revolt. Speaking with Emily Briffett, bestselling historical author Alison Weir charts the dramatic lives and tangled legacies of five queen consorts during the turbulent ‘Age of Chivalry’.
Alison Weir is the author of Queens of the Age of Chivalry (Vintage, 2022)
Authors
Emily is HistoryExtra’s podcast editorial assistant. Before joining the BBC History team in 2021, Emily graduated with an MA in Public History from Royal Holloway, University of London
