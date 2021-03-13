All products were chosen independently by our editorial team. This article contains affiliate links and we may receive a commission for purchases made. Please read our affiliates FAQ page to find out more.
Rebels, hostages and diplomats: royal women of the crusader states
Katherine Pangonis chronicles the formidable line of female rulers that shaped the crusader states of the Holy Land in the 12th century
Published:
Katherine Pangonis, author of Queens of Jerusalem, chronicles the formidable line of female rulers that shaped the crusader states of the Holy Land in the 12th century, sharing stories of rebel princesses, diplomatic double crosses and battles for the throne.
Katherine Pangonis is the author of Queens of Jerusalem: The Women Who Dared to Rule (Orion, 2021)
How to download the HistoryExtra podcast