Accessibility Links

The official website for BBC History Magazine and BBC History Revealed

  1. Home
  2. Period
  3. Medieval
  4. Rebels, hostages and diplomats: royal women of the crusader states
All products were chosen independently by our editorial team. This article contains affiliate links and we may receive a commission for purchases made. Please read our affiliates FAQ page to find out more.

Rebels, hostages and diplomats: royal women of the crusader states

Katherine Pangonis chronicles the formidable line of female rulers that shaped the crusader states of the Holy Land in the 12th century

Katherine Pangonis chronicles the formidable line of female rulers that shaped the crusader states of the Holy Land in the 12th century

Published:

Katherine Pangonis, author of Queens of Jerusalem, chronicles the formidable line of female rulers that shaped the crusader states of the Holy Land in the 12th century, sharing stories of rebel princesses, diplomatic double crosses and battles for the throne.

Advertisement

Katherine Pangonis is the author of Queens of Jerusalem: The Women Who Dared to Rule (Orion, 2021)

How to download the HistoryExtra podcast

Download as MP3

spotify-podcast-badge-blk-grn-330x80

Advertisement

US_UK_Apple_Podcasts_Listen_Badge_RGB-ba30c1b-2

Tags

More on: Women's history

Police lead away a suffragettes, arrested for chaining herself to the railings of Buckingham Palace
Learn more about this subject
Try 3 issues for only £5

Save up to 72% and get your first 3 issues for only £5!

SUBSCRIBE NOW

You may like

Four soliders of the 36th Sikhs, various ranks, 1896. The regiment was led in January 1897 to occupy the Samana posts, says Captain Jay Singh-Sohal. (Reproduced with permission from australiansikhheritage.com)
Victorian

The battle of Saragarhi: when 21 Sikh soldiers stood against 10,000 men

Fiona Sampson speaks about the extraordinary life of Elizabeth Barrett Browning. (Image by Getty Images)
Victorian

Elizabeth Barrett Browning: poet, activist, trailblazer, runaway

Dan Jones by Steve Sayers and Helen Castor
Medieval

The Crusades, with Dan Jones

King Ferdinand and Queen Isabella of Spain, 1469. (Photo by Getty Images)
Medieval

Medieval queens: everything you wanted to know