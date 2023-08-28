In 1323, Roger Mortimer pulled off an audacious escape from the Tower of London before ejecting Edward II from the English throne. But, as today’s long read written by historian Paul Drybrugh reveals, the rebel baron’s designs on power were ultimately undone by his own big head.

Advertisement

HistoryExtra Long Reads brings you the best articles from BBC History Magazine, direct to your ears. Today’s feature originally appeared in the August 2023 issue, and has been voiced in partnership with the RNIB.