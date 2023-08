Seven hundred years ago this August, Roger Mortimer broke out of the Tower of London and went on to mastermind the deposition of his captor and arch-enemy, Edward II. In conversation with Spencer Mizen, Paul Dryburgh explains why he believes the hugely talented baron was one of the most remarkable characters in medieval history – and could have cemented his status as the most powerful man in England, if only he hadn’t let that power go to his head.

Paul Dryburgh is the author of The Mortimers of Wigmore, 1066-1485: Dynasty of Destiny (Logaston Press, 2023)