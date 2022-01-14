History Extra logo
The official website for BBC History Magazine and BBC History Revealed
  1. Home
  2. Period
  3. Medieval
  4. Shining new light on medieval Europe
All products were chosen independently by our editorial team. This article contains affiliate links and we may receive a commission for purchases made. Please read our affiliates FAQ page to find out more.

Shining new light on medieval Europe

Matthew Gabriele and David M Perry challenge some widely held views about the history of medieval Europe

Pod David Perry WL

Published:

Matthew Gabriele and David M Perry speak to David Musgrove about their book The Bright Ages, which tackles the big themes of the Middle Ages and challenges some widely held views about the history of medieval Europe.

Advertisement

Matthew Gabriele and David M Perry are the authors of The Bright Ages: A New History of Medieval Europe (HarperCollins, 2021)

How to download the HistoryExtra podcast

Advertisement

Download as MP3 

Authors

Musgrove

Dr David Musgrove

Social networks

Content director, HistoryExtra.com

David Musgrove is content director of the HistoryExtra.com website and podcast, plus its sister print magazines BBC History Magazine and BBC History Revealed. He has a PhD in medieval landscape archaeology and is a fellow of the Royal Historical Society.

Tags

More on: Europe

Pod David Perry WL
Learn more about this subject
Subs Jan 2022 Sidebar

Sav 50% when you subscribe to your favourite history magazine today

SUBSCRIBE NOW