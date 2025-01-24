In life, she had been a princess, believed to have lived in the fifth century in the area of Bannau Brycheiniog (Brecon Beacons).

Mentioned in early genealogies as the daughter of King Brychan Brycheiniog, who was reputed to have fathered numerous children, Dwynwen was said to have been the most beautiful of her sisters.

Yet while her name translates to ‘she who lives a blessed life’, hers was far from easy. She fell in love with a man other than her intended husband, which took her to the brink of despair – and then, spiritual salvation.

What is the story of St Dwynwen?

The story of St Dwynwen exists in various forms, as is often the case with tales passed down through generations by oral tradition. For instance, Dwynwen may have been one of 24 daughters, or, in other tellings, she had a total of 35 siblings.

Accounts equally differ regarding Dwynwen’s relationship with the man she loved, Maelon. While many tend to lean towards a passionate tale of true love, there are others that depict Maelon in a far darker light, hinting at unwanted and aggressive advances towards Dwynwen.

According to the common thread of the story, Dwynwen’s father had arranged for her to marry a prince which would be a politically advantageous union typical of her status as a princess.

Dwynwen’s heart, however, belonged to another: a local man named Maelon Dafodrill. Distraught, she informed her lover that she had no option but to marry the man her father intended, leaving Maelon angry. Overcome with grief, Dwynwen turned to God to ask for help in easing her suffering.

In response to her prayers, Dwynwen was visited by an angel, who offered her a sweet potion that would make her forget Maelon and dispel the torment of unfulfilled love. At the moment she drank the potion, though, Maelon was turned into a block of ice.

Dwynwen was then granted three wishes. Stricken by guilt, her first was for Maelon to be thawed; her second was that true lovers would always find happiness; and her third wish was to never marry. Instead, she would dedicate her life entirely to God.

With this final wish, Dwynwen chose a life of piety, becoming a nun and travelling throughout Wales assisting those who were troubled in love. Eventually, she withdrew to Ynys Llanddwyn (‘Ynys’ means island in Welsh, ‘Llan’ means church and ‘dwyn’ is derived from Dwynwen) off the west coast of Anglesey.

When did St Dwynwen die?

The ruins of Dwynwen's Church on Llanddwyn Island. (Picture by Getty)

St Dwynwen is thought to have died around AD 465, but her name lived on and she continued to be venerated. In the Middle Ages, Llanddwyn became a site of spiritual significance and a destination for pilgrimage.

The main reason people made the journey to the small tidal island was for Dwynwen’s Well, which was believed to possess mystical properties. Welsh poets like Dafydd ap Gwilym, in the 14th century, and Dafydd Trefor, in the 16th, described the crowds that flocked to the holy well, in search of answers about their romantic future.

Visitors did so by observing the movements of the fish and eels within the waters of the well. One tradition involved scattering breadcrumbs on the surface and covering them with a handkerchief; if an eel disturbed the handkerchief, it was a sign that the person’s lover would remain faithful.

According to another legend, anyone who witnessed the bubbling of the water would have good fortune in love.

Over the centuries, pilgrims left offerings and tokens of devotion, but the practice dwindled in the wake of the Reformation. The wealth generated by the pilgrimages allowed for the construction of a chapel on the site of Dwynwen’s original convent.

Its ruins can still be seen today, alongside a cross erected in 1903 and dedicated to her memory.

When is St Dwynwen’s Day?

St Dwynwen’s Day is celebrated in Wales on 25 January.

What is St Dwynwen’s Day?

An example of Welsh love spoons. (Picture by Getty)

St Dwynwen’s Day is often considered the Welsh equivalent of Valentine’s Day. It has seen a resurgence in popularity in recent years, with couples exchanging gifts and cards, or even visiting Llanddwyn to pay homage to Dwynwen.

One cherished tradition that can be practised on St Dwynwen’s Day is the gifting of love spoons. A symbol of love in Wales since the 17th century, each beautifully carved wooden spoon carries a specific meaning. The shape of a diamond, for example, signifies a wish for prosperity, while chain links symbolise loyalty.