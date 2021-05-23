Accessibility Links

The Anarchy: everything you wanted to know

Medievalist Matt Lewis responds to your questions on the 12th-century struggle for the English crown, which pitted Empress Matilda against Stephen of Blois

Everything you wanted to know about the Anarchy | HistoryExtra Podcast

Published:

The Anarchy – a 12th-century civil war for the English crown that pitted Empress Matilda against Stephen of Blois – is remembered as one of the most turbulent episodes of the Middle Ages. It was said to be a time when “Christ and his saints slept”. Medieval historian Matt Lewis answers your questions on this 18-year struggle for the throne – from the sexism that impeded Matilda’s bid for the throne, to the war’s impact on the power of England’s barons.

 Matt Lewis is the author of Stephen and Matilda’s Civil War: Cousins of Anarchy (Pen & Sword, 2019)

