Professor Jonathan Phillips speaks to Emily Briffett to answer key questions surrounding the long history and complex legacy of the crusades – from whether these military endeavours should be considered world wars to why medieval people in Western Europe were so taken with the idea of crusading

Advertisement

Enjoyed this video? Listen to Emily Briffett's new podcast series on the First Crusade here

Authors

Emily BriffettPodcast editorial assistant

Emily is HistoryExtra’s podcast editorial assistant. Before joining the BBC History team in 2021, Emily graduated with an MA in Public History from Royal Holloway, University of London

Advertisement
Advertisement

Subscribe to BBC History Magazine and receive a signed copy of 2023 edition Windrush: 75 years of modern Britain by Mike Phillips and Trevor Philips

As a print subscriber you will also get FREE access to HistoryExtra.com worth £34.99

CLAIM NOW
Advertisement