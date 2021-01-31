All products were chosen independently by our editorial team. This article contains affiliate links and we may receive a commission for purchases made. Please read our affiliates FAQ page to find out more.
The Black Death: everything you wanted to know
Professor John Hatcher answers listener questions about the medieval pandemic, and reflects on how the Covid-19 crisis might shape our understanding of the plague
Professor John Hatcher, author of The Black Death: A Personal History, responds to listener questions and internet search queries about the medieval pandemic that ravaged 14th-century Europe. He also reflects on how the current Covid-19 crisis might shape our understanding of the Black Death.
Professor John Hatcher is the author of The Black Death: A Personal History (W&N, 2009)
