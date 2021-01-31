The Black Death: everything you wanted to know

Professor John Hatcher, author of The Black Death: A Personal History, responds to listener questions and internet search queries about the medieval pandemic that ravaged 14th-century Europe. He also reflects on how the current Covid-19 crisis might shape our understanding of the Black Death.

Professor John Hatcher is the author of The Black Death: A Personal History (W&N, 2009)

