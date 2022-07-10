The Peasants’ Revolt: everything you wanted to know

In 1381, thousands of men and women surged into London, attacking jails, burning down palaces, murdering the Archbishop of Canterbury and confronting the king. But what caused the Peasants’ Revolt? Is it even accurate to describe the rebels as “peasants”? Was Richard II sympathetic to their grievances? And how brutal was the authorities’ response to the revolt? Speaking to Spencer Mizen, Helen Carr answers your top queries on the turbulent events of 1381.

