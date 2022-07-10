The Peasants’ Revolt: everything you wanted to know
Helen Carr responds to listener questions on the major uprising that rocked medieval England in 1381
Published: July 10, 2022 at 12:32 pm
In 1381, thousands of men and women surged into London, attacking jails, burning down palaces, murdering the Archbishop of Canterbury and confronting the king. But what caused the Peasants’ Revolt? Is it even accurate to describe the rebels as “peasants”? Was Richard II sympathetic to their grievances? And how brutal was the authorities’ response to the revolt? Speaking to Spencer Mizen, Helen Carr answers your top queries on the turbulent events of 1381.
Authors
Spencer MizenProduction Editor, BBC History Magazine
