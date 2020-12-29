Accessibility Links

The official website for BBC History Magazine, BBC History Revealed and BBC World Histories Magazine

Thomas Becket: from murder to martyrdom

Eight hundred and fifty years ago today, the archbishop of Canterbury, Thomas Becket, was brutally murdered in his cathedral. Dr Emily Guerry explains what happened next

What happened when Thomas Becket, was brutally murdered in his cathedral? (Image by Getty Images)

Eight hundred and fifty years ago today, on 29 December 1170, the archbishop of Canterbury, Thomas Becket, was brutally murdered in his cathedral, by four knights acting on what they took to be a command from King Henry II. Dr Emily Guerry explains what happened, and why a cult sprang up around Becket almost immediately.

