Thomas Becket: from murder to martyrdom

Eight hundred and fifty years ago today, on 29 December 1170, the archbishop of Canterbury, Thomas Becket, was brutally murdered in his cathedral, by four knights acting on what they took to be a command from King Henry II. Dr Emily Guerry explains what happened, and why a cult sprang up around Becket almost immediately.

Advertisement

Read more about how Thomas Becket’s feud with Henry II turned to murder

Sign up to receive our podcast newsletter Enter your email address now to receive the latest HistoryExtra podcasts and more Thanks for signing up to receive our podcast newsletter Register to HistoryExtra now to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Manage your newsletter preferences now Sign me up! By entering your details, you are agreeing to HistoryExtra's terms and conditions. You can unsubscribe at any time

How to download the HistoryExtra podcast

Download as MP3