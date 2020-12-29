Thomas Becket: from murder to martyrdom
Eight hundred and fifty years ago today, the archbishop of Canterbury, Thomas Becket, was brutally murdered in his cathedral. Dr Emily Guerry explains what happened next
Eight hundred and fifty years ago today, on 29 December 1170, the archbishop of Canterbury, Thomas Becket, was brutally murdered in his cathedral, by four knights acting on what they took to be a command from King Henry II. Dr Emily Guerry explains what happened, and why a cult sprang up around Becket almost immediately.
