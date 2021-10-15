History Extra logo
Trial by combat: the real history behind The Last Duel

Hannah Skoda delves into the bloody and brutal spectacle of trial by combat in the Middle Ages 

To coincide with the release of new film The Last Duel, Hannah Skoda explores the bloody and brutal spectacle of trial by combat in the Middle Ages. Speaking to Ellie Cawthorne, she reveals how judicial violence was used to settle legal disputes, and recounts some of the most dramatic real cases.

