Why did people believe that sheep grew on trees? The truth of the Vegetable Lamb of Tartary

The denizens of medieval Europe knew very little about the wider world, so could be convinced of some outlandish notions. Thanks to accounts like the 14th-century work, The Travels of Sir John Mandeville – a fantastical travelogue readily taken as fact – there were plenty who believed there was a type of plant that grew living lambs.

Advertisement

The Vegetable Lamb of Tartary was found in central Asia, with the lamb hovering above the ground on a stalk and eating everything around the plant until it perished. According to those who ‘caught’ one, the lamb tasted like fish and had blood as sweet as honey.