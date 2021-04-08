Helen Carr on the Red Prince: John of Gaunt, the Father of Monarchy

John of Gaunt was son of Edward III, brother to the Black Prince, father to Henry IV and the forefather of the Tudors. His character and motivations have been hotly disputed: supposed usurper of Richard II’s crown and a focus of hatred throughout the latter part of the 14th century. His life is an engrossing drama of political machinations, violence, romance and tragedy played out at the cusp of a new era.

Helen is a medieval historian, writer and documentary history producer. She is studying for a doctorate in 14th-century history and hosts a history podcast, Hidden Histories, available on iTunes