History’s greatest mysteries: the Voynich Manuscript

Elma Brenner discusses the 500-year-old Voynich Manuscript, whose mysterious text has baffled some of the greatest code-breakers

The Voynich Manuscript is written in a unique alphabet that has thus far defeated some of the world’s greatest codebreakers. (Photo by Alamy)

To celebrate BBC History Magazine’s 20th birthday, we asked 20 experts to nominate a historical enigma that they’d dearly love to see solved – and all this week we are counting down the top five of our History’s Greatest Mysteries poll.

In today’s episode, historian Elma Brenner discusses the 500-year-old Voynich Manuscript, whose mysterious text has baffled some of the greatest code-breakers.

