Were vampires buried with a stake through their heart?

William of Newburgh’s Historia Rerum Anglicarum, written in the 12th century, records two instances of people apparently rising from the dead, the first of which he describes as being a “serious nuisance”. One was dispatched by placing a charter of absolution on the corpse’s chest. The other body was chopped into pieces and burnt.

Advertisement

The idea of ‘staking’ the undead to pin them to their grave originates as a medieval southern Slavic practice associated with vampire epidemics. In these cases, exhumed bodies were considered to be unnatural, because they were undecayed, bloodied or apparently fatter than in life – and hence not truly dead. This is today usually attributed to a poor grasp of the processes of decay.