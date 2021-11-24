What can churches tell us? 

History Extra logo
Peter Stanford charts the story of Christianity in Britain and Ireland through historic religious buildings

Published:

Peter Stanford speaks to Emily Briffett about his new book, If These Stones Could Talk, which chronicles his journeys around Britain and Ireland’s churches, abbeys, chapels and cathedrals in a quest to understand how religion has defined our past and continues to shape our present.

Peter Stanford is the author of If These Stones Could Talk: The History of Christianity in Britain and Ireland through Twenty Buildings (Hodder & Stoughton, 2021)

