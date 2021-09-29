When were passports as we know them today first introduced?

The first passports were medieval documents that allowed the holder to pass the ‘porte’, or gate, of a city without paying any local fees on his person or goods. Individual cities often had reciprocal arrangements to waive such fees on each other’s freemen, and issued a ‘pass porte’ accordingly.

A ruler could issue a pass porte to his officials allowing them to enter any city in his realm free of charge. The first ruler to issue a pass porte that asked foreign cities to allow a person to travel without paying fees was King Henry V of England. Most cities were happy to allow his diplomats free passage as a sign of friendship. Such pass portes continued to be issued in small numbers by rulers over the following centuries.